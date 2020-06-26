BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State is prioritizing in-state 2022 offensive tackle Blake Miller

Blake Miller is a six-foot-six, 315-pound offensive tackle from Strongsville, Ohio. He's one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and he's become a priority recruit for Ohio State.

Miller and the Buckeyes' relationship dates back to when he was still in middle school.

“My eighth-grade year I visited Ohio State for spring practice with JD Duplain and they've known who I was and ever since then the relationship has grown," said Miller adding, "I think it's a pretty good relationship. We’ve kept in touch throughout this whole quarantine. We're not allowed to visit or anything but I feel like we've maintained a pretty good relationship. I'll give coach Stud or coach Cook a call every now and again and every once in awhile, I'll talk to coach Day for a little bit to catch up with him."

The tag team trio of offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, his assistant Kennedy Cook, and head coach Ryan Day have been in frequent contact with Miller since they offered Miller in January of 2020. In fact, Miller had just hung the phone with Studrawa before we spoke.

“I actually just got off the phone with Coach Stud about two hours ago. He's a great guy. Number one, he’s a great coach. He produces some very good offensive linemen. Then he strikes me as a very good person. You can tell he cares about his players a lot and he wants to see them succeed and he's willing to help them in any way possible," said Miller.

Miller is from Ohio, his father graduated from Ohio State so naturally, he grew up a Buckeye fan.

“Ohio State offered me after my sophomore season. It was pretty crazy. The team I grew up rooting for as a kid and for a team as successful as them to believe in me enough to offer me is just a blessing you know? I gotta thank my coaches for preparing me well enough and getting me to the level I'm at now and just thank God for all the gifts that he's given me,” said Miller

Miller said he’s giving serious consideration to Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, and Penn State, in addition to Ohio State. He said he communicates with those schools bi-weekly or at least once a month. So far, he’s visited Clemson, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State. He’s yet to visit LSU and Florida but he intends to visit both campus once that becomes an option.

“I want to be committed somewhere before I played my last season of high school football. So either by the end of my junior year or like before the start of my senior year.,” said Miller adding, “The plan is graduate early and then enroll early.”