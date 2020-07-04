BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State is labeling a four-star OL as a priority in the 2022 cycle

Tegra Tshabola is already in the fold, but Ohio State is still in the hunt for additional elite offensive linemen in the 2022 class, with one of them being Addison Nichols.

Holding a 5.9 Rivals Rating and armed with offers from nearly two dozen schools, Nichols is one of the more sought after tackles in next year's recruiting cycle.

Powerhouse programs, such as Alabama, Clemson and LSU, have given Nichols the green light thus far, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State, which extended an offer to Nichols back in January, made a strong impression on the Georgia-based prospect during a virtual visit in the spring.

"They've been great," Nichols told BuckeyeGrove. "I've been in contact with them a lot. Over quarantine, I actually did a virtual tour of the school with them. Got to talk with coach Day and all the staff there. It was great. I got to learn a lot about their program.