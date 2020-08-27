BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State is back to No. 1 in the Rivals Team Rankings

Well, it did not take too long for Ohio State to climb back to the top of the 2021 Rivals Team Rankings.

Alabama jumped the program after the latest round of updates for this current cycle's prospects, but the Buckeyes are back at the No. 1 spot in the standings. This is due to today's commitment from four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who rose their point total from 2,645 to 2,750 total points.

Also worth noting is that the Crimson Tide, which has 2,719 points so far, and the Buckeyes currently have 19 total commits each. Given how close this race is, it could ultimately come down to whoever has the most pledges when it's all said and done.

As I outlined in this week's 3-2-1, I view Ohio State as the program in the best position to finish with the top class. They're seen as the leaders for three of the top 50 players in the country, while Alabama has tough competition for their remaining elite targets.

If the Buckeyes are able to close out strong and hold off Nick Saban's program for the top class in the 2021 cycle, then it would be their first No. 1 class in the Rivals.com era. At this time, 14 of their 19 commits are labeled as top-190 overall players on Rivals, which is an incredible accomplishment.

When looking at whether or not this could be the class with the highest point total ever, however, that will admittedly be a difficult accomplishment. The current program with that title is Alabama, which had 3,477 total points in the 2017 cycle.

Ohio State could pull this off, but it doesn't seem as likely as it did when they had Tunmise Adeleye on board. If J.T. Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka and Tywone Malone do commit to the school tomorrow, hypothetically, then they would have 3,230 points, which is over 200 points shy of that all-time mark.

Either way, I expect the Buckeyes to finish with the top class in this cycle and for this class to potentially be top-five of all time.



