Ohio State is back on track to play at Nebraska

Ohio State is back on track to play Sunday at Nebraska.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said Friday he expects the majority of his roster to be back and healthy for the Buckeyes' first game since their Dec. 11 win at home against Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes were forced to cancel its past three games against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, Tennessee Martin and New Orleans due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 in the program.

Returning to the practice court for the first time yesterday, Holtmann said his players are excited about the return, saying that he feels the issues with COVID-19 are behind his team.

Now Holtmann's attention turns to preparing his team for its first contest in 22 days.

"It’s kind of the great unknown how this is going to affect us," Holtmann said. "I do think there is a conditioning element — a game-conditioning element — that you lose when you just don’t have a chance to play games and you don’t have the timing and conditioning that comes with playing games. That’s natural.

"I think we’ll know how this pause has affected us after Sunday night. It’s not to make any excuses of we don’t play well — we need to go prepare to face a very challenging team and opponent and we need to be prepared to play well — but I think we’ll have a feel for that."

Ohio State will take on Nebraska in Lincoln 8 p.m. Sunday.

Here's Holtmann's full press conference from Friday afternoon.