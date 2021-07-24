INDIANAPOLIS –– Official Injury updates are few and far between in the Buckeye program, and particularly during the offseason, but head coach Ryan Day offered insights into a number of players’ recovery status at Big Ten Media Days Friday.

Most of the news was positive, with a host of Buckeyes expected to return to the fold after missing the spring with various ailments, but there was a bit of unfortunate news in the mix as well.

We’ll break it all down for you below, as we run through the latest updates on eight Buckeyes that were known to have been nursing injuries at the end of the spring.