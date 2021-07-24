Ohio State injury updates from Big Ten Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS –– Official Injury updates are few and far between in the Buckeye program, and particularly during the offseason, but head coach Ryan Day offered insights into a number of players’ recovery status at Big Ten Media Days Friday.
Most of the news was positive, with a host of Buckeyes expected to return to the fold after missing the spring with various ailments, but there was a bit of unfortunate news in the mix as well.
We’ll break it all down for you below, as we run through the latest updates on eight Buckeyes that were known to have been nursing injuries at the end of the spring.
LB Dallas Gant
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news