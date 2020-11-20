BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State injury report: Haubeil, Hausmann out for second-straight game

Ohio State's status report ahead of its Saturday meeting with Indiana didn't have many surprises, although the Buckeyes will be without a key special teams player once again.

Senior kicker Blake Haubeil, who has been suffering from a groin issue since the Buckeyes' matchup with Penn State on Oct. 31, will miss his second-straight game this week.

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Haubeil's injury was still day-to-day, and that freshman kicker Jake Seibert would handle kicking duties if Haubeil was unable to play.

Seibert, who filled in for Haubeil during the Buckeyes' win against Rutgers –– although he did not have to attempt a field goal –– was rated as the No. 1 kicker in the class of 2020.

The Buckeyes will also be without senior tight end Jake Hausmann for the second-consecutive game. Hausmann is Ohio State's third tight end behind Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert, and has one catch for 13 yards on the season.

Ohio State longsnapper Roen McCullough is the only player listed as a game-time decision, and among the seven Buckeyes listed as unavailable are freshman defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan and senior wide receiver Jaylen Harris.

Check out the full list here: