Trey McKenney hadn’t been in contact with Ohio State much before they offered him.

The 2025 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Flint, Mich. knew that the program had followed him on Twitter. He knew that the coaching staff had been communicating with his coaches at Orchard Lakes St. Mary’s while they participated in the Buckeyes’ team camp last week.

So when head coach Chris Holtmann approached him after the Eaglets’ second game of the game, McKenney wasn’t too surprised that an offer was coming, leading the combo guard to watch the Buckeyes more and more.

“I’ve kind of paid attention to Ohio State from afar,” he told Scarlet and Gray Report. “I’ve started to pay attention more because I’m getting recruited like this.”

Getting this level of attention on the basketball court is nothing new for McKenney.