Ohio State 'hungry' as it returns home after big loss to Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State felt like it was in it against Indiana late into the second half.

Even when the Buckeyes were down double-digits with eight minutes to go, senior forward and captain Justin Ahrens remembered encouraging his teammates.

“We were all in the huddle like, ‘Come on, this is still a very long game,’” Ahrens said. “‘We’re two, three stops from it being a one-possession game.’”

It was a precedent Ohio State had already set, storming back in each of their first two losses, silenced by late finishes from Xavier and Florida. But it was something the Buckeyes were unable to do Thursday, losing big for the first time in 2021-22.

The night after the loss, Ahrens said his teammates weren’t saying too much, but all felt the same thing, coming in Friday with something to play for: continuing the progress made from the game before, continuing to build back the momentum lost from the three-week program pause due to COVID-19.

“We always say, ‘Be where your feet are,’” Ahrens said. “Obviously we lost. It’s in the past, we can’t change it. All we can do is learn from it, take the good and the bad and move forward.”

While Friday’s practice was shorter than usual due to the game the night before, Ohio State continued to ramp up its conditioning, getting back to the level of Dec. 11 against Wisconsin: the team’s last home game before shutting down after positive COVID-19 cases emerged within the program.

Ahrens said the pause played a part in Ohio State’s fatigue late in the second half against Indiana, not being able to get as many 50/50 balls or offensive rebounds as they would like: plays that win games.

But that’s not the only reason Ohio State was held back.

It wasn’t what Indiana did. It really was just what Ohio State was unable to do offensively, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 29.8% from 3.

“I feel like they took us out of our actions a little bit just because of how aggressive they are on the perimeter and how big they are in the post,” Ahrens said. “I wouldn’t say it was them that took us out of our offense. I feel like a lot of it was us personally. I feel like we just have to own it and be better. We just didn't have a good night that night. It wasn’t our night. We have to own that and learn from it to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

As Ohio State prepares for its first home game in about a month against Northwestern Sunday, Ahrens said his team is motivated, hungry even ro return to form, something he believes Ohio State is on the cusp of doing.

“We definitely have a hunger and a drive because losing sucks,” Ahrens said. “None of us want to lose at all.”

Ohio State takes on Northwestern at 5:30 Sunday at Value City Arena.



