Ohio State hopes for continued development in offensive line room

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thayer Munford got his tree in Buckeye Grove.

Coming into his fifth year, Munford had the expectation to be an All-American, earning first-team Walter Camp preseason honors after starting 33 games in his previous three seasons for Ohio State, coming in as the highest-rated returning tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus.

Munford achieved his goal moving to left guard in his final season with the Buckeyes, allowing one sack, 14 quarterback hurries and 15 total pressures in 11 games this season.

Munford wasn’t the highest-rated recruit out of high school, coming in as a three-star out of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio: the No. 41 tackle in the 2017 class and the No. 16 player in the state.

Looking back at how far he’s come as he heads into his final game with the Buckeyes Jan. 1, Munford just stayed on schedule in offensive line coach Greg Studrawa's room, never getting too high or too low in his mental approach.

“Yes, you are going to be pushed mentally here with everybody, (assistant athletic director for football sport performance Mickey Marotti), your own position coach is going to push you as hard as they can,” Munford said. “But also at the same time, they are doing it for your well being as well.

“It may seem that they are not with you, but they are. They want to make you a first-team All American.”

As Munford exits the program, Ohio State inherits three linemen in the 2022 class to fill his spot:

Tegra Tshabola: a 6-foot-6, 356-pound four-star, who’s the No. 6 guard in the 2022 class and the No. 5 player in Ohio and earned eight offers including Florida, LSU, Michigan and USC.

George Fitzpatrick: a 6-foot-6, 265-pound four-star, who’s the No. 34 tackle in the class and the No. 2 prospect from Colorado and earned 29 offers including Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and USC.

Finally, Avery Henry: a 6-foot-7, 325-pound three-star, who’s the No. 39 tackle in the country and the No. 16 prospect from Ohio, earning five total offers from the Buckeyes, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State — who he was previously committed to —Syracuse and West Virginia.

“Kind of a late bloomer lost a ton of weight heading into his senior year and really just did a great job,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said of Henry. “Our coaches went out and watched him. We certainly saw his film and was excited about that, and then went out and watched him play and came back with raving reviews.”