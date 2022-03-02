Ohio State hits rock bottom, faces climb ahead of tournament play
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell found himself at the free-throw line with 7:15 to go, trailing by eight to the worst team in the Big Ten.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann took a seat between assistant coaches Ryan Pedon and Jake Diebler looking dazed. Exhausted. As his superstar prepared for the attempt, Holtmann looked down, took a deep breath and looked back up, watching him chip away at the Buckeyes’ deficit with each swish.
Momentum tried to turn, as it had within the Schottenstein Center all season: the home of a team built and defined by adversity. The crowd started to become more lively, feeling one defensive stop would do the trick, turning this game into a building block like the Duke win and the overtime win against Indiana.
One stop. That was all Ohio State needed, and momentum would flip.
Nebraska wouldn’t give the Buckeyes that luxury.
Guard Alonzo Verge Jr. took the pass from Kobe Webster and began to drive past Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos, ramming through a screen to keep the one-on-one. Instead, Verge stopped in his tracks on the cross over, stepping back and firing from deep.
A small roar from the Cornhuskers bench was engulfed in the silence of a stunned arena.
The weight of reality set in. This would not be the Duke win or the overtime win against Indiana.
Ohio State was done, the silence said.
This was rock bottom, days after the Buckeyes had reached the mountaintop and celebrating the possibilities: a share of the Big Ten title, a double-bye in the conference tournament, momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament, the possibility of losing the narrative of being a No. 2 seed that lost to Oral Roberts.
Instead, Ohio State went back in time, returning to the exact same spot as the end of the 2020-21 season: coming into the home stretch without a losing streak to its name before dropping the final four games of the regular season, three of which were on its home floor.
So when Holtmann approached this particular loss, he did what he never does.
He looked ahead.
He put this team sitting at the lowest point it's been all year in the context of the NCAA Tournament.
It was not a team built to change the narrative, having just played the worst defensive game of the season, having just seen a group that pressed and pressed to bounce back offensively. But it lost that edge it had. That duty it had previously responded with after losses. The swagger it showed playing on its home court.
It’s not about the context of the future games on the schedule, he felt, whether it’s the final two games of the regular season against Michigan State and Michigan, or Big Ten tournament or NCAA Tournament play.
It was the sober reality that this team, as it sat Tuesday, facing the weight of its first losing streak of the season to two teams at the bottom of the Big Ten, was not good enough to beat anyone if it remained where it was.
“The facts are the facts, and the facts are we’re not guarding people right now and it’s bled into our offense," Holtmann said. "And we didn’t play together offensively; we pressed too much offensively tonight. Until we fix those things, we’re going to have some of the same results, and that’s the only thing in front of us right now.
“These are disappointing losses. Put them on me, I’m sure that will be the case anyway.”
The message wasn’t that Ohio State was giving up.
The message was putting the Buckeyes in its place, showing them exactly where it was and where it needed to be soon.
“We just have to do better at getting the job done,” guard Jamari Wheeler said. “Right now, we’re not getting the job done. Teams are outplaying us, playing harder than us, things like that. We just have to refocus, get ourselves together.”
To Wheeler, it’s not about anyone else in the Big Ten or anyone else Ohio State is set to face through the end of the 2021-22 season. It’s about control, staying on the same page and performing.
To senior forward Justin Ahrens, a player who experienced the Buckeyes’ nose dive at the end of last season before making a deep run in the Big Ten tournament, it was about stepping up and taking this loss personally.
“I think we just have to be better,” Ahrens said.
The path out is clear.
Yes, Holtmann realized he has to get his guys healthy, reemphasizing the fact this he had never had more injuries to deal with than he has this season, whether it was the long-term injuries of Seth Towns and Justice Sueing, losing Zed Key after a rolled ankle in the Maryland game or losing Kyle Young midway through Tuesday’s game with an illness.
But he knew Ohio State had enough to work with, saying the team “had enough to play better than what we did.”
With that, Holtmann goes back to the two things that kept Ohio State from everything it had in its path after Thursday’s emotional win on the road against Illinois: its inability to stop any opposing offense and inability to generate offensive production when it needs to.
The Ohio State head coach believes in his team.
The question remains, with how little time remains to do so, can the Buckeyes dig themselves out?
“We’re obviously really struggling right now, it’s no secret,” Holtmann said. “We’ll see if this group has the ability to find a way to gain a little trust in each other and confidence. I think we’ve got a really good group, really good guys.
“I think we are searching a little bit.”