Ohio State hits rock bottom, faces climb ahead of tournament play

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell found himself at the free-throw line with 7:15 to go, trailing by eight to the worst team in the Big Ten.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann took a seat between assistant coaches Ryan Pedon and Jake Diebler looking dazed. Exhausted. As his superstar prepared for the attempt, Holtmann looked down, took a deep breath and looked back up, watching him chip away at the Buckeyes’ deficit with each swish.

Momentum tried to turn, as it had within the Schottenstein Center all season: the home of a team built and defined by adversity. The crowd started to become more lively, feeling one defensive stop would do the trick, turning this game into a building block like the Duke win and the overtime win against Indiana.

One stop. That was all Ohio State needed, and momentum would flip.

Nebraska wouldn’t give the Buckeyes that luxury.

Guard Alonzo Verge Jr. took the pass from Kobe Webster and began to drive past Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos, ramming through a screen to keep the one-on-one. Instead, Verge stopped in his tracks on the cross over, stepping back and firing from deep.

A small roar from the Cornhuskers bench was engulfed in the silence of a stunned arena.

The weight of reality set in. This would not be the Duke win or the overtime win against Indiana.

Ohio State was done, the silence said.

This was rock bottom, days after the Buckeyes had reached the mountaintop and celebrating the possibilities: a share of the Big Ten title, a double-bye in the conference tournament, momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament, the possibility of losing the narrative of being a No. 2 seed that lost to Oral Roberts.

Instead, Ohio State went back in time, returning to the exact same spot as the end of the 2020-21 season: coming into the home stretch without a losing streak to its name before dropping the final four games of the regular season, three of which were on its home floor.

So when Holtmann approached this particular loss, he did what he never does.

He looked ahead.