Ohio State hires Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's changes to its defensive coaching staff have begun.

Tuesday night, the Buckeyes announced that former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Jim Knowles would be the program's next defensive coordinator.

"I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a statement. "Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator.

"What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl. To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches."

Knowles led the No. 1 defense in the Big 12, allowing 16.8 points per game, 91.2 yards rushing, 187.2 yards passing and 25 total touchdowns.

Knowles has coached defensive line, linebackers and safeties since his coaching career started in 1988 for Cornell, Western Michigan, Ole Miss, Duke and Oklahoma State, serving as the head coach at Cornell from 2004-09.