Ohio State: Helmet stickers from Buckeyes 35-7 win over Youngstown State
Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.
COLUMBUS — Ohio State couldn't win a national championship on Saturday against Youngstown State.
And it's a good thing it wasn't on the line, either. The Buckeyes had a number of good moments against their FCS opponent from Northeast Ohio but it was a sloppy performance overall by Ohio State, especially a penalty-riddled offensive line and, at least in the quarter, a defense that seemed uninspired in the 2023 home opener.
But while the Buckeyes know there was no title on the line against the Penguins, Ryan Day made no bones about the fact that his team is a work in progress.
"We have high expectations," Day said. "We want to be perfect, we know we need to be. So we're not accepting anything other than excellence.
"We know what that looks like. And it isn't just built in one week. So we're growing towards that. The guys are into it. They know what it takes."
On Saturday, there were a few Ohio State players who stood out and took a step toward that expectation. Those players have earned helmet stickers from the crew at Dotting the 'Eyes.
Offensive Player of the Game: WR Marvin Harrison
Ohio State targeted he best receiver in the country 11 times in the first half, a concerted effort to make sure he received more touches than the two he mustered in the season opener. Harrison also appeared to get more looks out of the slot in this game. It added up to him reeling in seven receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. The first came on a busted coverage. On the second, Harrison adjusted well to a ball slightly under-thrown to reel in the pass as he fell to the ground.
There was more left on the table. Harrison dropped a pass, and had a few others thrown off-target when he was open. So it could have been a more prolific day. Still, it was good to see OSU's go-to playmaker look like himself again.
Defensive Player of the Game: CB Denzel Burke
The drought is over, and Ohio State finally has the first interception by a cornerback in the Jim Knowles Era leading the defense. After an entire off-season building buzz for his work ethic, mature approach and clean bill of health, it shouldn’t be a major surprise that Denzel Burke was the guy to snap the skid.
His red-zone snag came in perfect coverage that allowed him to get his head around to find the football, and that was obviously a huge deal in keeping Youngstown State from finding the end zone a second time. But the fact that it also came after an impressive, physical tackle in run support was a reminder of Burke’s commitment to being a more complete defender as a junior.
X-Factor of the Game: RB Treveyon Henderson
Though he only had five carries on the day, the impact of Treveyon Henderson was significant for Ohio State. The Buckeyes third-year tailback scored twice en route to 56-yards on the ground and also contributed in the passing game with two catches for 18 yards.
The numbers for Henderson may be muted because of the way Ohio State is dividing carries but if he's able to provide the burst he did on Saturday in a consistent fashion, it'll go a long way toward taking the pressure off of the Buckeyes passing game. If he's able to contribute in the passing game like he did against the Penguins? That's an even bigger bonus for Ryan Day's offense.