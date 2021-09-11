Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks after Oregon loss

Ryan Day reflects on his first regular-season loss as an Ohio State head coach, falling to Oregon, 35-28, Saturday.

Day's offense had a historic day: recording 612 yards of offense — including 484 passing yards by redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud: second-most in a game in school history — but only mustering four touchdowns.

Ohio State's defense struggled mightily against the Ducks, allowing 505 yards of offense for an average of 6.9 yards per play.

Here's more from Day