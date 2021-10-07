Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gives final update before Maryland game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heading into the Rutgers game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could tell that practices were much better leading up to that point.

Heading back home to face Maryland in Week 6, Day said the same thing Thursday, preaching how important consistency was on the practice field.

"I felt we had a good week of practice this week too, and that's so important for a young team: to practice well," Day said.on his radio show. "And I think we're starting to learn that. We're starting to get a little bit calloused to this every day in practice, starting to understand the grind.

"We're starting to get that routine back going again."

As for redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, Day wants to continue to see progress.

Leading up to his return on the field, Day's message to Stroud was toughness, saying that there is still room to grow there moving forward. But the head coach said Stroud got into a rhythm early and utilized the tools around him to make plays against the Scarlet Knights.

Now in his second start back, Day's message continues to be the same.

"Just making sure that the preparation's strong, that he continues to build toughness and making great decisions and not ride a roller coaster," Day said "Being steady — not too high and not too low. Just keep growing and find a way to win the game."