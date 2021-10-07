Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gives final update before Maryland game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heading into the Rutgers game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could tell that practices were much better leading up to that point.
Heading back home to face Maryland in Week 6, Day said the same thing Thursday, preaching how important consistency was on the practice field.
"I felt we had a good week of practice this week too, and that's so important for a young team: to practice well," Day said.on his radio show. "And I think we're starting to learn that. We're starting to get a little bit calloused to this every day in practice, starting to understand the grind.
"We're starting to get that routine back going again."
As for redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, Day wants to continue to see progress.
Leading up to his return on the field, Day's message to Stroud was toughness, saying that there is still room to grow there moving forward. But the head coach said Stroud got into a rhythm early and utilized the tools around him to make plays against the Scarlet Knights.
Now in his second start back, Day's message continues to be the same.
"Just making sure that the preparation's strong, that he continues to build toughness and making great decisions and not ride a roller coaster," Day said "Being steady — not too high and not too low. Just keep growing and find a way to win the game."
Jantzen Dunn injury 'long term'
Day confirmed that freshman defensive back Jantzen Dunn would be out with a "long-term injury" after an off-the-ball collision during a kickoff return against Rutgers.
Dunn, a four-star safety in the 2021 class, was rated as the No. 26 safety in the country and the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky.
"It hurts, just the way it all went down. I thought he did a good job the week before, he had a good week of practice, he was starting to come on as a young guy. it looks like he will have a very bright future ahead of him," Day said. "Disappointed for him that he has to go through this, but he'll come out of the back end of this and he will get stronger from it.
"Probably doesn't see that right now, and it's hard, but unfortunately that's this game and it's life. He's going to have a lot of great days as.a Buckeye, but this week has not been a good week for him."
Day continues to praise the secondary
Day continued to praise Marcus Williamson, talking about "what a great week of practice he had," while also reiterating his clear mind that allowed him to play with "unbelievable energy" on the field against Rutgers.
Day also said that there still are guys trying to find roles in the Oho State secondary, making evident that there are still players on the roster that "deserve roles" on the defense.
As for sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman, Day said he's established himself at bullet, also talking further about sophomore safety Craig Young's versatility, moving from linebacker to cover safety, while also playing a major role on special teams.
The head coach also pointed out how senior cornerback Sevyn Banks has improved dramatically in practices, giving him more confidence, something the secondary's going to need moving forward.