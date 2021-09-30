Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gives final update ahead of Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud seems to be the guy for Ohio State this weekend, according to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Day said Thursday he felt Stroud was ready to go halfway through Tuesday's practice, saying he "knocked off some of the rust."

"I thought C.J. has had a good week of work and I look forward to seeing him back this week."

Day also said that Ohio State is "easing" center Harry Miller back into practices after missing the first four games of the season due to injury. The head coach also gave an update on wide receiver Julian Fleming, saying the sophomore is a "bit banged up," and hopes that he will be back soon.