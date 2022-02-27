Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann speaks after Maryland loss

Ohio State had no answer to Maryland's backcourt.

It was the first thing on head coach Chris Holtmann's mind as he arrived at the podium Sunday afternoon after the Buckeyes sixth conference loss of the season, falling to the Terrapins, 75-60, in College Park.

"We just didn't bring enough toughness or competitiveness to start the game, for sure," he said, saying Maryland was much more tough than it had been in their previous matchup in Columbus.

Holtmann also said sophomore forward Zed Key will be "evaluated," but doesn't know his status after leaving the game with an ankle injury.

"Hopefully we'll get him back, but obviously we've got postseason to think about as well," Holtmann said.

Here's everything the Ohio State head coach had to say after the Buckeyes' final road game of the 2021-22 regular season.