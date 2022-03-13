Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann reacts to NCAA Tournament bid

Ohio State's going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes will head to Pittsburgh Friday as a No. 7 seed and take on No. 10 Loyola Chicago in the first round.

Ohio State has played against the Ramblers four times in its history, winning all four matchups including their latest meeting Nov. 11, 2006 when the Buckeyes earned the 87-75 victory at Value City Arena.

In NCAA Tournament games, Ohio State has a record of 51-29 with one national championship in 1960, finishing as runners-up four times in 1939, 1961, 1962 and 2007.

Ohio State is one of 12 teams to earn a tournament bid in the last four years.

"The guys are excited about this opportunity, excited about celebrating the position they have put themselves in," Holtmann said Sunday evening.

"It's a new season. It's the postseason and guys are looking forward to competing Friday."

The Ohio State head coach is unsure of the status of both Zed Key (ankle) and Kyle Young (concussion) for Friday's game, but confirmed that Justice Sueing (abdominal) will continue to be out.

"We should probably go ahead and put a statement out, but we do not anticipate (Justice Sueing) playing on Friday," he said.