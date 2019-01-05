COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A young Ohio State team received its first major measuring stick against the nation’s top teams when it played a highly-touted and favored Michigan State squad in the Schottenstein Center Saturday.

Despite a 25-point effort by sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson, the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 2-1 Big Ten) fell 86-77 against the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0) in a physical, back-and-forth battle.

Michigan State rode a 25-point, five-assist performance by junior guard Cassius Winston to victory. Junior forward Nick Ward added 21 points.

Even in a loss, Ohio State proved it can hang with top-tier teams by holding close for most of the game.

It took 2:30 before either team put points on the board. The Buckeyes and Spartans went shot-for-shot early, both teams hitting very few of them: a combined 4/16 in the first five minutes.

Michigan State appeared to gain separation out of the first media timeout, stringing a pair of two-point makes together to grab a 16-11 lead and momentum at the 12:47 mark.

Then sophomore forward Kyle Young split a pair of defenders and went untouched to the hoop. Instead of laying it in, however, he kicked the ball back to redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson for an open three-pointer. Jackson splashed it to ignite the crowd.

Young finished a bounce pass the next time down the floor to add more energy and tie the game.

Another media timeout helped quel some momentum and the back-and-forth resumed. Senior Spartan guard Matt McQuaid hit a three to grab a 21-18 lead with 8:22 left in period one. Ohio State freshman Luther Muhammad hit a pair of free throws to make it 21-20. Ward knocked down a layup and it was 23-20. Wesson and Jackson each made a shot for Ohio State’s first lead at 24-23.

This continued until Michigan State took a 31-28 lead, 3:38 remaining in the opening 20.

Wesson went on a personal 7-0 run, then a Michigan State pass was tipped towards the sideline. Wesson made a diving save to Jackson, falling out of bounds himself, who managed to fling it down court to Andre Wesson. Wesson dumped to freshman Duane Washinton, got it back, drove to the basket and returned it to Washington for a corner three.

It felt as if the Schott may collapse when it splashed through.

Kaleb Wesson knocked through one last basket, a three-pointer, to take a 43-36 Buckeye lead into the locker room. He finished the first half with 18 points.

Jackson rounded out the first 20 on pace for a triple-double with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Open of half two meant more blows exchanged. Michigan State strung four points together to slice the lead to 45-40. Andre Wesson hit a three to re-extend the advantage to eight. Winston and Young exchanged layups.

Trailing 50-42 with 16:47 to play, the Spartans launched their first big run of the game. Winston finished back-to-back shots near the basket and freshman forward Aaron Henry hit a three to make it 51-50.

After another exchange between Winston and Wesson, giving the former 18 points and the latter 25, the score read 59-58 Ohio State with 11:13 left.

Two minutes later, Wesson picked up his fourth foul. Ohio State trailed by five at the time, and with its best weapon off the floor it looked as if Michigan State might pull away.

Washington kept things alive with a three, and the game was tied at the under-eight media timeout, 64-64.

Still, nobody could separate.

Young slammed back a missed three to knot it up at 66 a piece. A three-pointer by Andre Wesson evened it at 69.

A small four-point string by the Spartans resulted in a 75-72 lead with 3:28 to play.

Then Kaleb Wesson fouled out.

Without its star, the Buckeyes looked discombobulated. Michigan State took the lead to 79-72 with 1:07 to play and never relinquished it.