COLUMBUS, Ohio--The Ohio State Buckeyes (15-6, 5-6 Big Ten) hung on to beat the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) by a score of 74-70 Thursday at the Schottenstein Center, marking the first time since late December that the Buckeyes won consecutive games. The outcome of the game went down to the final minute and moments as Kyle Young, in his return back from injury, put the Buckeyes in front with a layup and one with 47.7 seconds to go, then moments later, blocked Lamar Stevens on his way to the basket to reclaim the lead for the Nittany Lions. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said throughout the time that Young was injured, they missed a certain physicality and experience on the floor and Young delivered that throughout the game, especially when it counted the most. "I thought his shot-fake finish was big there late, showed great poise, rebounded it well, played with activity, and that's who Kyle is," Holtmann said. "We missed that and we've missed his experience, too."

The Buckeyes finished with 18 turnovers in the game and won the game, when just a month ago, the Buckeyes wouldn't have come out on the winning side with that amount of activity in the turnover department. However, what caused the Buckeyes to turn the ball over at such an alarming rate was the Penn State press defense that the Buckeyes barely squeaked by with a four-point victory. Holtmann said that the struggles against the press and the unpreparedness with how much they used that defensive look was ultimately something that he didn't mention to his team in preparation for the game and he took full responsibility for the lapse. "I did not feel like we handled it very well and I take responsibility for that," Holtmann said. "I just didn't think that--it's on me. We prepared for so much with these guys because of how they've hurt us in the past. I watched every one of their league games. I just didn't have our guys ready enough for the press, cause I didn't anticipate it being that much of a factor. It's my fault, so we got to get better with it." The Buckeyes' Luther Muhammad and the Nittany Lions' Stevens and Josh Reaves had a game-high 20 points while Ohio State's C.J. Jackson and Andre Wesson, as well as Penn State's Rasir Bolton, had 15 points in the game. This marks the second 20-point game for Muhammad going back to the trip to Nebraska on Jan. 26 when he had 24 points, but Muhammad said that tonight's game it's something he is doing differently, he just works hard every day and credit his teammates for pushing him to have nights like these. "It's just me coming to work every day," Muhammad said. "The older guys pushing me to be my best and come out playing my hardest and if I make a mistake, it's okay; next play."