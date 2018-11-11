Ohio State hangs 107 on IPFW
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Fresh off a big season-opening win against Cincinnati, Ohio State returned to the Schottenstein Center for its home opener against the Purdue Fort-Wayne Mastadons.
Showcasing offensive potential throughout, the Buckeyes (2-0) drained 15 three pointers and rode a 25-point, four-assist performance from redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson to handle IPFW (1-2) 107-61.
"A lot of good things to take from this game," coach Chris Holtmann said.
The Mastadons came out ready to face the Buckeyes and found a good shooting rhythm early, but Jackson and company were too hot behind the arc and cleared space for sophomore forward Kyle Young and sophomore center Kaleb Wesson underneath to combine for 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Still, the backcourt outshined the rest. Freshman guard Luther Muhammad grabbed a dozen and fellow freshman guard Duane Washington was unstoppable with 20 points and six triples of his own.
Even walk-on Joey Lane got in on the three-point action.
"I don't know that 28 [attempts for three] is gonna be a normal night," Holtmann said. "But I do think, as I mentioned we're gonna shoot more than we did last year because we have more three-point shooters."
This contest opened with offensive fireworks, 34 points scored before the second media timeout. IPFW kept itself alive early with hot shooters behind the arc, including a pair by sophomore forward Dylan Carl.
Ohio State pulled ahead on a 7-0 run, five points scored by Jackson, going ahead 27-18 at the 7:27 mark of the first half.
The Buckeyes held the lead at six after a short jumper by Young two minutes later. IPFW came back to the other end an missed a three-pointer, grabbed a rebound, missed a layup, grabbed a rebound, and then hit a three to slice the lead in half.
"We need to be better in a lot of areas," Holtmann said. "I thought they got to more loose balls than we did, and I think we need more guys more ready."
Freshman guard Duane Washington responded in kind with back-to-back threes before the end of the first half. Ohio State led 41-34, with the Mastadons 6/16 behind the arc.
"His two threes were really critical for us there," Holtmann said.
Half two opened with a bit of even play, then Jackson splashed three consecutive threes from the right wing to open up a 14-point lead at 52-38.
Jackson wasn't all that enamored with his performance Sunday.
"We know we have to win to be successful, especially with the tough schedule that we have. That's the only thing that I'm concerned with at this point."
Suddenly it seemed everyone on Ohio State caught a hot hand. Muhammad hit a three from the corner. Sophomore guard Musa Jallow hit a three from the left wing.
A dunk by Wesson, and the Buckeyes were up 64-41 with less than 12 minutes to play.
The Buckeyes weren’t finished. Senior guard Keyshawn Woods and Washington both hit from downtown and capped an extended 35-7 run to place it out of reach at 76-45.
An offensive performance like this should provide nothing but confidence for Ohio State. They shot 62-percent from the field and 86% from the line.
Hopefully that confidence carries over to a tougher match-up later this week against Creighton.