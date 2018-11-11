COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Fresh off a big season-opening win against Cincinnati, Ohio State returned to the Schottenstein Center for its home opener against the Purdue Fort-Wayne Mastadons. Showcasing offensive potential throughout, the Buckeyes (2-0) drained 15 three pointers and rode a 25-point, four-assist performance from redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson to handle IPFW (1-2) 107-61. "A lot of good things to take from this game," coach Chris Holtmann said.

Freshman guard Luther Muhammad pokes a ball away from an IPFW player Associated Press

The Mastadons came out ready to face the Buckeyes and found a good shooting rhythm early, but Jackson and company were too hot behind the arc and cleared space for sophomore forward Kyle Young and sophomore center Kaleb Wesson underneath to combine for 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Still, the backcourt outshined the rest. Freshman guard Luther Muhammad grabbed a dozen and fellow freshman guard Duane Washington was unstoppable with 20 points and six triples of his own. Even walk-on Joey Lane got in on the three-point action. "I don't know that 28 [attempts for three] is gonna be a normal night," Holtmann said. "But I do think, as I mentioned we're gonna shoot more than we did last year because we have more three-point shooters." This contest opened with offensive fireworks, 34 points scored before the second media timeout. IPFW kept itself alive early with hot shooters behind the arc, including a pair by sophomore forward Dylan Carl. Ohio State pulled ahead on a 7-0 run, five points scored by Jackson, going ahead 27-18 at the 7:27 mark of the first half. The Buckeyes held the lead at six after a short jumper by Young two minutes later. IPFW came back to the other end an missed a three-pointer, grabbed a rebound, missed a layup, grabbed a rebound, and then hit a three to slice the lead in half.