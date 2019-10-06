COLUMBUS, Ohio - Adversity is a word that’s been thrown out a lot the last few weeks in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. In preparation for games against Cincinnati, Indiana and Nebraska, all we heard going into the game was that it would be the first time that Ohio State would be tested in their 2019 campaign.

Those tests (quizzes, maybe?) were passed with flying colors with an average margin of victory of over 41 points. As a whole, the Buckeyes have downed their opponents by an average score of 43.8 points, so nobody on Ohio State’s slate has inspired much confidence in posing a challenge to the Buckeyes.

That was until they ran into No. 25 Michigan State under the lights at Ohio Stadium.