News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 00:15:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio State handles first adversity in 34-10 win over Michigan State

Ryan Day looks on as J.K. Dobbins gets tackled.
Ryan Day looks on as J.K. Dobbins gets tackled. (Scott Stuart)
Braden Moles • BuckeyeGrove
@Braden1013
Staff Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Adversity is a word that’s been thrown out a lot the last few weeks in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. In preparation for games against Cincinnati, Indiana and Nebraska, all we heard going into the game was that it would be the first time that Ohio State would be tested in their 2019 campaign.

Those tests (quizzes, maybe?) were passed with flying colors with an average margin of victory of over 41 points. As a whole, the Buckeyes have downed their opponents by an average score of 43.8 points, so nobody on Ohio State’s slate has inspired much confidence in posing a challenge to the Buckeyes.

That was until they ran into No. 25 Michigan State under the lights at Ohio Stadium.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}