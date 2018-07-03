Ohio State already has commitments from four very good prospects in the 2020 class and the Buckeyes are shooting for the stars as they continue to work to fill out the class. Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan running back Kendall Milton is among the top targets early on for Ohio State and the 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect is reciprocating the interest.

"I talk to coach (Tony) Alford very frequently," Milton told BuckeyeGrove.com. "We talk at least once a week, so I have a pretty good relationship with him. I also have a good relationship with coach Mark Pantoni. So I would say that I have a good relationship with the Ohio State staff."

Alford checked on Milton while on the road this spring and the two have built a solid foundation so far during their talks.

"He's a good man, a good guy," Milton started. "He seems like he knows the game of football. He has a history of developing players for the next level. I see him as not only a very good coach, but a good person."

Milton's interest in Ohio State actually pre-dates being recruited by Alford, however. Milton says he has always been curious about the program.

"I've always had a love for Ohio State," he explained. "When I was in middle school I actually had a chance to go see the campus for the first time and have a fun visit. It was just one of the schools that I wanted to go to. I've seen their success on the football field and I've also heard a lot of good things about the academics."

Rated the nation's No. 2 running back right now in the 2020 class, Milton was hoping to setup a summer visit to Ohio State. The prolonged dead period in late June and July made that tough and now that visit will have to wait. But it appears to simply be a matter of when, and not if, the Rivals100 product makes it to Columbus again.

"I will for sure be rescheduling a visit," Milton continued. "Ohio State is one of the schools that I could see myself going to. So I want to see everything first hand."

California might be the toughest state for teams in the eastern time zone to pull talent from, but Milton says he's open to going anywhere and has a support system in place that will make geography less important than it is for most.

"I'm in a good situation to where I have family in basically every area of the country," he said. "I have family in Maryland, I have family that lives in Indiana and I also have family that lives down South. So location isn't much of a factor for me because even if I go away from home, I still have family that will be looking out for me."

The Buckeyes already have a pretty geographically diverse 2020 class forming, Milton knows new quarterback commit Jack Miller pretty well, as one might expect, but he is actually talking to all four commits.

"I have a good relationship with all of those guys," Milton stated. "I have a good relationship with Jack, with Paris (Johnson), with Lejond (Cavazos), with Jake (Wray). They're all talking to me, telling me to make that move and to go for it. Those are guys that I would love to play with at the next level and love competing with."

But this is shaping up to be a national battle. There is no official top schools list, but the list of programs that Milton is communicating with the most reads as pretty much the cream of the crop around the nation. Having so many big-time options is not something the nation's No. 15 overall prospect is taking for granted.

"If I had to throw out some schools that are really recruiting me hard, I would say, USC, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee," he explained. "It's amazing to be in the position to be able to pick almost any college that you want to go to, but it also opens your eyes that you have to keep working hard. One thing could end it all so you've got to have that back-up plan, you can't just be a football guy. That's one thing that I've realized."

Ironically, it's a former Central Ohio star that Milton tries to pattern his game after.

"I see myself as a similar back to Le'veon Bell," he said. "Maybe not being quite as patient as Le'veon Bell, that can't really be taught, but having that aspect of being able to physical and versatile. I would say that I have a similar running style."



As a sophomore, Milton rushed for 1,514 yards and 25 touchdowns.