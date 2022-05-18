Ohio State gives Chris Holtmann more time to continue to build program

Chris Holtmann doesn’t believe Ohio State is far away from making a run, from building something special.

It was a message reiterated when the 2021-22 season was officially complete, sitting next to E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham at PPG Paints Arena after the Buckeyes’ loss to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, two players that would not be returning to his program for another season.

But Holtmann’s head was high. His confidence showed.

“I believe in what we're doing and I'm more than confident it's going to happen,” Holtmann said. “It's hard to win in this tournament. If you go back and look at the number of years I've been a head coach and the number of NCAA Tournament wins, it's pretty good.

“We feel good about what we're doing.”

Ohio State feels good about what Holtmann is building, granting him a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the Buckeyes through the 2027-28 season, raising his annual salary to $3.5 million per season.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the status of Ohio State in college basketball hasn’t been higher during Holtmann’s tenure.

After leading a team that’s one at least 20 games in each of his five seasons in Columbus, advancing to the NCAA Tournament in each season it was held, the Buckeyes head coach is inheriting a top-five recruiting class in 2022 that is looking to replace the program’s likely first two first-round draft picks selected since having three in the 2007 NBA Draft.