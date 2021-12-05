Ohio State gets taste of Big Ten play on road against Penn State

Ohio State hit a pretty dramatic cold spell at the start of the game.

After hitting five straight points to start its road matchup against Penn State with a 3 by freshman Malaki Branham and a layup by redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler, the Buckeyes began to feel the physicality and the pressure of Big Ten play: three turnovers and two missed 3s as Penn State exploded for a 12-point run.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann called a timeout, drawing up a play to get some juice flowing in a team that didn’t have the same life it had when it beat No. 1 Duke at home the previous Tuesday.

“We had to play with a little more force,” Holtmann said. “We were giving them the ball. We were giving them the ball with really sloppy plays.”

The head coach drew up a play, running an action with two options on it. Wheeler found freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. on the second option, hitting an open 3 and instantly giving Ohio State its groove back.

The Buckeyes hit 12-of-27 3-point attempts, returning to the same level of success it had from deep in its buzzer-beater win against Seton Hall in the semifinal of the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament.

When Ohio State began to lose its lead late, it was the 3-point shot that kept Ohio State at an arm’s length from a nail biter, with two makes by Johnson and senior forward Justin Ahrens to keep Penn State away from striking distance.

“We had a stretch where we knew certainly they were going to come at us. It’s a sign of a good team and a well-coached team. And they did. They pushed us,” Holtmann said. “We made a couple 3s there to take it from a two-possession game to a three-possession game to a four-possession game, which are really big plays. I give our guys credit for that.”

But it wasn’t only the 3 that extended Ohio State’s win streak against Penn State to three after not losing to the Nittany Lions during the 2020-21 season.

It was the player that played in a Penn State uniform for four years.

In his first game back at the Bryce Jordan Center since transferring to Ohio State, Wheeler recorded nine points, five rebounds, nine assists and three steals, all while being booed and called a “traitor” each time he touched the ball.

“I think he expected the crowd to obviously give him some attention,” Holtmann said. “I know there was some positive things said to him as well, which I know he appreciated. He loves this place, so I know it was an emotional game for him in a lot of ways.

“What he’s been for us is a very consistent everyday guy, a really consistent worker who’s consumed with winning. You can’t have too many of those guys on your team.”

As for Ohio State, it got a taste of what Big Ten play would be like, an introduction to the physicality and what it would take to win night in and night out in conference play.

Holtmann said it was by no means perfect, but he’s pleased with leaving Happy Valley with a win.

“We can do some things better,” Holtmann said. “But, all in all, it was a great first Big Ten win here.”