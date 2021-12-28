Ohio State gets first impressions of Jim Knowles, future of defense in 2022

In the days leading up to Ohio State’s trip to California, the defense saw its future in the flesh.

Incoming defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took a brief visit to Columbus, getting the lay of the land before he officially takes over Jan. 2, meeting the players as a group, while taking the time to meet with each member of the defensive coaching staff individually.

“I like him,” junior defensive end Zach Harrison said, who still has a decision to make in terms of a return for his senior season. “I like his energy and what he brings to the table. I met with (defensive line coach Larry Johnson) and talked through the defensive changes and where I would fit in if I were to come back and how all that works. It was a good meeting we had.”

In 2021 with Knowles at the helm, Oklahoma State led the Big 12 in points allowed (16.8), touchdowns allowed (21) and yards allowed per game (278.4), leading the only defense in the conference to allow less than five yards per play. The Cowboys had the fifth-best run defense in the country, allowing 91.2 yards per contest and 2.74 yards per rush along with being one of 12 defenses in college football to allow less than 10 rushing touchdowns, including Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Schematically, Day said the Ohio State defense will be looking for the same type of players for its 4-2-5 base defense, one that Knowles will add its own flavor to once he arrives.

To redshirt junior cornerback Cameron Brown, who just recently made the decision to come back for another season with the Buckeyes, Knowles made a good first impression, taking it was more of a “get-to-know-you” type of conversation, understanding who he is as a person and where he came from without getting into football too much.

“I think he likes that I’m coming back,” Brown said. “I haven’t really gotten in depth about it, but we talked a little bit, chopped it up.”

Redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman described Knowles as a “cool guy,” but admitted he didn’t get too much of a read on him, not knowing what his plans were for the Ohio State defense.

Really, Hickman said, the Ohio State coaching staff has made sure that the focus remains on Utah and the 2021 season finale instead of the changes coming on the horizon.

“Not too confusing or anything like that. The coaches have done a great job at making sure focus remains strong on beating Utah, so that’s our main goal, that’s our main focus of why we’re here right now,” Hickman said.

But he realizes college football’s a business. He knows changes like this happen, changes he and the rest of the defense will have to adapt to.

Hickman made it clear that he’s unclear as to what changes will be made on the defensive staff. One is necessary ahead of the official start of the former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator.