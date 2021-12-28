Ohio State gets first impressions of Jim Knowles, future of defense in 2022
In the days leading up to Ohio State’s trip to California, the defense saw its future in the flesh.
Incoming defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took a brief visit to Columbus, getting the lay of the land before he officially takes over Jan. 2, meeting the players as a group, while taking the time to meet with each member of the defensive coaching staff individually.
“I like him,” junior defensive end Zach Harrison said, who still has a decision to make in terms of a return for his senior season. “I like his energy and what he brings to the table. I met with (defensive line coach Larry Johnson) and talked through the defensive changes and where I would fit in if I were to come back and how all that works. It was a good meeting we had.”
In 2021 with Knowles at the helm, Oklahoma State led the Big 12 in points allowed (16.8), touchdowns allowed (21) and yards allowed per game (278.4), leading the only defense in the conference to allow less than five yards per play. The Cowboys had the fifth-best run defense in the country, allowing 91.2 yards per contest and 2.74 yards per rush along with being one of 12 defenses in college football to allow less than 10 rushing touchdowns, including Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.
Schematically, Day said the Ohio State defense will be looking for the same type of players for its 4-2-5 base defense, one that Knowles will add its own flavor to once he arrives.
To redshirt junior cornerback Cameron Brown, who just recently made the decision to come back for another season with the Buckeyes, Knowles made a good first impression, taking it was more of a “get-to-know-you” type of conversation, understanding who he is as a person and where he came from without getting into football too much.
“I think he likes that I’m coming back,” Brown said. “I haven’t really gotten in depth about it, but we talked a little bit, chopped it up.”
Redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman described Knowles as a “cool guy,” but admitted he didn’t get too much of a read on him, not knowing what his plans were for the Ohio State defense.
Really, Hickman said, the Ohio State coaching staff has made sure that the focus remains on Utah and the 2021 season finale instead of the changes coming on the horizon.
“Not too confusing or anything like that. The coaches have done a great job at making sure focus remains strong on beating Utah, so that’s our main goal, that’s our main focus of why we’re here right now,” Hickman said.
But he realizes college football’s a business. He knows changes like this happen, changes he and the rest of the defense will have to adapt to.
Hickman made it clear that he’s unclear as to what changes will be made on the defensive staff. One is necessary ahead of the official start of the former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator.
It’s something secondary coach and defensive play caller Matt Barnes seemed to deflect Tuesday morning.
“Right now, I’m just trying to go win this game,” Barnes said when asked about his status with Ohio State heading into the 2022 season. “If you’ve watched Utah on tape, you know how much work it’s going to take to get that done. Sometimes I can be obsessive and I’ve really just really obsessed about this game and giving our kids an opportunity to go win it.”
But Barnes did meet with Knowles for a short one-on-one meeting.
Ohio State’s current defensive play caller described Knowles as “exceptionally talented” and “intelligent,” but knows that changes are inevitable, understanding how college football works.
“We’re all professionals. We all understand how this process works,” Barnes said. “Shoot, just as a film junkie myself, just the short amount of Oklahoma State I have watched, it’s an exciting defense. He does an excellent job. I’m excited for the future of our program defensively.”
And it’s a future Barnes wants to be a part of, even after what he called a “tumultuous” 2021 season, one he sees as filled with growth and progress leading an incredibly young defense, including only one returning starter in the secondary.
“Ohio State is a great place because you are at the top of the food chain and all eyes are on you. That’s why it’s so great, but it certainly adds to the, let's call it stress, I suppose,” Barnes said. “That’s what makes it fun.
“I love Ryan Day, I love Ohio State, I love Columbus, Ohio I love our players, so I would love an opportunity to stay here.”
Scarlet and Gray Report staff writer Jack Emerson contributed to this report.