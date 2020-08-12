BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State gave one final fight for fall

Following Tuesday’s announcement of the postponement of Big Ten fall athletics, one word sums up the encompassing feeling within college sports.

Sadness.

“This is an incredibly sad day for our student-athletes, who have worked so hard and been vigilant fighting against this pandemic to get this close to their season,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in Ohio State’s press release Tuesday. “My heart aches for them and their families.”

But Smith urges those to not look down for long, rather, look forward and ahead.

“Spend the night to go through your depression, wake up tomorrow with a new passion and a new focus on how you can attack the day and attack the future because that’s life,” Smith said.

As the Big Ten presidents met to discuss the direction of fall athletics early Tuesday morning, the Ohio State representatives had worked to be united in their stance. It seems there was alignment between the athletic department and Ohio State’s new university president, Kristina Johnson.

“Our president was phenomenal, she challenged everything to try and look at whether a delay was the right thing to do. I couldn’t be more proud of her leadership,” Smith said.