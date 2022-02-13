Ohio State gains recruiting fuel from Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Devin Brown thinks of Joe Burrow as an Ohio State quarterback.

Yes, Burrow found the majority of his success when he didn’t don the Scarlet and Gray, winning the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship with LSU, leading to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But that doesn’t matter to the 2022 Ohio State quarterback.

“He’s mentioned that he wouldn’t be where he is without being here,” Brown said.

Brown looks up to Burrow, the way he carries himself, his moxie and mentality. Brown wants Burrow’s swag and demeanor on the football field, a mentality that takes confidence in himself and in the players around him.

It’s something the Ohio State early enrollee only really got a hold of recently, hyping his teammates up in his final games at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, talking trash to defenders in between plays.

“That really just builds an energy around your team and guys really won’t get after it unless you’re getting after it,” Brown said. “You have to show your team you're really about it.”

Brown sees that in Burrow, the example of what he strives to be in an Ohio State uniform. And on Sunday, it’s something he will watch the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback do one more time, leading his team onto the field at Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

Eight different college teams have multiple representatives on the Bengals roster, including three from Clemson, Florida and LSU, including Burrow.

But no college exceeds Ohio State’s four: defensive end Sam Hubbard, safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Eli Apple and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, not counting Burrow, an Ohio State grad, and linebacker Keandre Jones, who transferred from the Buckeyes to Maryland as a junior.

“I think it's exciting for the whole state of Ohio, just to have the Bengals in the Super Bowl. Certainly the story of really where they've been the last few years, where they were last year, even this year,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “They feel like they've been underdogs the whole way. And now here they are in the Super Bowl, so, I'm so excited for that whole organization.

“And certainly all the guys who have played, in particular Joe and everything he's kind of been through with the injury last year. Just his whole journey has been tremendous to be someone to watch and enjoy and cheer him on. But then there's a lot of other Buckeyes on that team, Sam Hubbard, Vonn Bell and Eli Apple, I mean, there's a whole bunch of them played really, really well. So, how exciting to come back to your home state and bring your team to a Super Bowl.”