Ohio State G Eugene Brown III out, in concussion protocol

Ohio State will be another man down in Fort Myers this week.

After a hard fall against Xavier, sophomore guard Eugene Brown III did not travel with the team to Florida, and is currently in concussion protocol, an Ohio State spokesman confirmed Monday.

Brown is averaging 11.5 minutes per game off the bench, shooting 40% from the field with 3.5 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Brown, along with freshman guard Malaki Branham and senior forward Justin Ahrens, were the players head coach Chris Holtmann said would take up the majority of Justice Sueing's lost minutes after the redshirt senior was sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Against Xavier, Brown failed to connect on any of his four attempts from the field, including two 3-point tries, but brought in eight rebounds — including four offensive rebounds — with his 6-foot-6, 195-pound build.

Ohio State will take on No. 21 Seton Hall in the semifinal of the Fort Myers Tip Off 6 p.m. Monday.