Ohio State forward Kyle Young to miss time with vestibular dysfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio State looks ahead to the official start of its 2021-22 season with an exhibition against Indianapolis Monday, Chris Holtmann said the Buckeyes would likely be without one of its captains.

The head coach announced Friday redshirt senior forward Kyle Young was diagnosed with a vestibular dysfunction, defined as a disturbance of the body’s balance system, about a week-and-a-half ago.

Holtmann said he doesn’t see it as a long-term injury, but he also doesn’t have a timeline for his return.

“Kyle had a really good summer,” Holtmann said. “I thought he played some of the best that I’d seen him this summer. It might have bothered him, but he didn’t really notice it bothering him significantly until here in the fall.

In Young’s place, Holtmann said junior forward E.J. Liddell will log up a significant amount of his minutes, also utilizing players like Eugene Brown III, Justin Ahrens and Justice Sueing.

However, in Ohio State’s closed scrimmage against Ole Miss Sunday, Holtmann said the Buckeyes “struggled,” seeing a chance to use different rotations in Young’s absence and see how each performed.

Along with Young’s absence, redshirt senior Seth Towns continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery, but Holtmann said that the forward returned to conditioning activity Friday, anticipating he’s on track. The head coach said it’s too early to tell when Towns would be able to return, but reiterated mid-to-late December as a potential starting point.

As for Young, Holtmann said his spirits are high despite another injury in his five seasons with the Buckeyes.

“He’s had about everything that could come a kid’s way in five years here,” Holtmann said. “He’s in good spirits now that it’s been diagnosed and he’s showing improvement. It was very hard for him when he was wondering, and he was still able to do some things, but they shut him down once they realized it was it.

“Now that he’s on some meds and showing improvement, he’s in really good spirits.”