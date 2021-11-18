Ohio State forward Justice Sueing to miss extended time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced that redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing will miss an extended period of time after having an abdominal injury evaluated earlier this week.

Sueing, according to a statement released by the program, will rehab the injury and is expected to return sometime this season.

“We look forward to getting Justice back when he is healthy,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “I’m disappointed for him because I know how much he is looking forward to his senior year. I know he will rest, rehab and be ready to go when he is healthy.”

Sueing started in 31 games for Ohio State last season and averaged 10.7 points per game.

Heading into Ohio State's matchup with Xavier Thursday, Holtmann said that Justin Ahrens, Malaki Branham and Eugene Brown III will fill in Sueing's role in the rotation. But Holtmann said that he's not looking for any of those players to be Sueing.

“I think what it provides is an opportunity for guys behind Justice to now grow into who they are as players and now play to their strengths and contribute what they need to contribute,” Holtmann said Wednesday. “They don’t need to be Justice. They need to be the best versions of themselves. We’re not trying to take them and turn any of them into Justice. They have strengths of their own.”