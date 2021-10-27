Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell named to preseason All-Big Ten team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell was named as an unanimous selection for the 2021-22 preseason All-Big Ten team, one of 10 players on the list and the Buckeyes' only representative.

Liddell was on of five unanimous selections along with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn — also listed as the Big Ten's preseason player of the year — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

Last season, Liddell averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, leading Ohio State with 31 blocks and free throws made (126) and attempted (169). He was a first-team All-Big Ten members along with earning All-Big Ten Tournament accolades.

Liddell was named a preseason All-American by College Hoops today along with the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

Ohio State opens the season against Akron Nov. 9.