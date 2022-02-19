Ohio State forced to heal quickly, find offense after home loss to Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After Ohio State’s first home loss in nearly a year, head coach Chris Holtmann called his wife.

She was in tears, he said, and he found himself consoling her: ‘“It’s fine. I’m going to be fine. We’ll fight another day. We’ll play better.’”

The world wasn’t coming to an end, Holtmann said.

What happened Saturday against Iowa was just life in the Big Ten conference, something that he and his players will have to learn from and move forward from in less than 48 hours with Indiana coming to Columbus Monday.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to learn from.

Tied at 49 heading into the final 13 minutes of Saturday’s matchup, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon attempted a 3 near the end of the Hawkeyes’ shot clock, creating contact with Ohio state guard Jamari Wheeler — a move Holtmann initially viewed as a flop — leading to a whistle and a foul and a near technical by the Ohio State head coach.

It wasn’t the end of the game. Holtmann made it clear after the game that referees didn’t lead to Ohio State’s first home loss this season. But it was the deflating point, watching as Iowa used a 26-13 run the rest of the way, unable to find consistency offensively to match the pace and the length of the Hawkeyes.

It was an inability to secure 50/50 balls, loose balls, defensive rebounds. It was a distinct lack of physicality, something Iowa brought an ample amount of.

“They just came out and competed today,” junior forward E.J. Liddell said. “I feel like we came out and competed at times rather than the whole 40 minutes, and I feel like they played 40 minutes hard, and I feel like that’s an area we have to get better in, just putting together, maximizing every second we are out there as a team.”

But to Holtmann, the main and most glaring problem lies with the offense surrounding Liddell.

After Wheeler’s foul, Ohio State missed its next four attempts from the line over the course of the next eight minutes, scoring only four points on four makes from the free-throw line from forward Zed Key and guard Eugene Brown III.