COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the sports world on hold due to the COVID-19 virus, there is plenty of time to reminisce about the past. Ohio State has played in plenty of big games in the past decade, but which five games stand above the rest? The idea behind the rankings is to pick the most entertaining games based on close outcomes, so a game in which the Buckeyes won a Big Ten championship in blowout fashion will not hold much weight despite its big stage. From unlikely upsets to unfathomable comebacks, this list has it all. This list is purely subjective, so the idea of this trip down memory lane is to bring about nostalgia and spark some debate on the message boards. Without a further ado, let’s dive into the top-five games of Ohio State football in the past decade.

#5: No. 7 Ohio State 29 Purdue 22 (OT) - 2012

This game will be the most controversial game to make its way onto this list, but it is a game worth remembering. While it doesn't have the top-flight opponent like the rest of the games on this list have, this game had more than enough drama. After an abysmal 6-7 season in 2011, Urban Meyer was trying to make his mark at Ohio State in his first season at the helm. After winning the first seven games of the season, Meyer's group faced the ultimate adversity when starting quarterback Braxton Miller left the game with an injury. Ohio State's bad break became Purdue's opportunity, as the Boilermakers were able to take an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter. With the undefeated season on the line, the Ohio State defense was able to force a punt and give Kenny Guiton and the Buckeyes 47 seconds to salvage the season. Starting from their own 39-yard line, Guiton and the Buckeyes were able to efficiently march down the field and to the two-yard line. With only eight seconds on the clock, Guiton was able to find a diving Chris Fields to bring the Buckeyes within two points with three seconds remaining. Jeff Heuerman was able to leak out to on the two-point conversion to tie the game, and the Buckeyes would go on to win the game 29-22 in the first overtime. By avoiding the upset, the Buckeyes were able to salvage the 2012 season, which would eventually end in a 12-0 record.

#4: Ohio State 33 No. 12 Wisconsin 29 - 2011

2011 was Ohio State's worst season of the decade, but it produced one of the most iconic college football moments. In one of the rare instances in which the Buckeyes were just looking to play spoiler, Braxton Miller was able to win the game with his arm in the closing seconds. The Buckeyes came into the game with a 4-3 record while the Badgers came in at 5-1. Led by Russell Wilson, Wisconsin had the potential to make a run at the national championship, but after a loss to Michigan State, the Badgers had no room for error. After jumping out to a 26-14 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes would watch a Wisconsin 15-0 run in just over three minutes evaporate Ohio State's advantage. With 1:18 remaining in the game, Miller was able to lead a drive and position the Buckeyes 40 yards from the endzone, trailing by three points. Miller would roll out to the right with less than 40 seconds remaining, and he would heave the ball to the endzone just before crossing the line of scrimmage. The ball would eventual find Devin Smith in the endzone, and Ohio State would complete the upset in spectacular fashion.

#3: No. 6 Ohio State 39 No. 2 Penn State 38 - 2017

In one of the most anticipated games of the 2017 college football season, one-loss Ohio State played host to an undefeated Penn State team. From the opening kickoff, the game felt destined to be a win for the Nittany Lions as Saquon Barkley was able to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Buckeyes would watch the deficit balloon to 18 points, and an 11-point halftime deficit felt like a blessing. Even when the momentum appeared to shift on a Denzel Ward interception in the endzone, the officials reviewed the play and determine the joint possession resulted in a touchdown for the Nittany Lions, putting them ahead 35-20 halfway through the third quarter. While Ward could not deliver the big play there, he was able to shift momentum with a punt block later in a fourth quarter that belonged to J.T. Barrett and the Buckeyes. Barrett, who holds an absurd amount of records at Ohio State, would put together the best performance of his career in his final meeting with Penn State. The senior would complete all 13 of his fourth quarter passes to lead the Buckeyes back from the brink. Barrett would finish the game with 328 passing yards and four touchdowns. With three of those touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter, there was no denying that Barrett willed the Buckeyes to victory. While Ohio State's first lead wouldn't come until 1:48 remaining in the game, it was the one that counted as the Nittany Lions were unable to score on the final drive.

#2: No. 2 Ohio State 30 No. 3 Michigan 27 (2OT) - 2016

Curtis Samuel produced one of the most iconic moments in Ohio State history. (USA Today Sports Images)

In this decade's version of the 2006 matchup between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan, the Game once again had championship aspirations at stake. While the 2016 classic saw neither team come in at No. 1 in the country, the game had a trip to the college football playoff on the line. It was the matchup that the Meyer-Harbaugh rivalry promised, and the game was able to live up to its massive hype. The Buckeyes played very poorly in this game, as J.T. Barrett and the offense could get nothing going. If not for a pick six by Malik Hooker and another big interception by Jerome Baker, this game would have likely been a comfortable win for the Wolverines. Also add in that Michigan fumbled a snap inside the redzone and the points really start to add up. After a rollercoaster regulation, Tyler Durbin, who missed two field goals earlier, was able to drive home a chip shot to send the game to overtime. In overtime, Ohio State was able to take a touchdown lead and push Michigan to a fourth down to end the game, but Wilton Speight was able to find Amara Darboh in the back of the endzone to force a second overtime. After Michigan settled for a field goal, Ohio State faced a fourth and one. Barrett would get stood up right at the marker, and the officials awarded the first down to the Buckeyes in what would go down as a much debated mark. On the very next play, Curtis Samuel would find an opening and scamper into the endzone to ice the game and lift the Buckeyes into the playoff.

#1: No. 4 Ohio State 42 No. 1 Alabama 35 - 2015