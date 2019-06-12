Recruiting Notebook: Wednesday Camp Notes
While most of the top talent will camp with Ohio State during one of its two elite one-day camps, the Buckeyes are hosting their two day overnight camp on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Those camp days will allow for some targets to work out on either Wednesday or Thursday who weren't able to make one of the elite one-day camps.
Wednesday morning saw a handful of intriguing targets workout for the Ohio State coaches.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news