{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 12:48:02 -0600') }}

Football Recruiting Notebook: Taking Inventory

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

New Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day received some good news on Thursday evening with the commitment of in-state four-star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. Now Day will go through his first weekend of official visits as the man in charge of the program.


Official visitors

Garrett Wilson is rock solid with Ohio State.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
