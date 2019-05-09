Mars (Pa.) offensive tackle Michael Carmody has emerged over the past few months as a big target for Ohio State. The four-star prospect has made a couple of unofficial visits this off-season and is now set to make his official visit the weekend of June 21st.

Penn State and Ohio State have been considered the front-runners for Carmody this spring, but a recent offer from Notre Dame could also make this interesting for Pennsylvania's No. 2 rated prospect in the 2020 class.

With Turner Corcoran, John Young, and Justin Rogers falling by the wayside, Carmody's value to Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class has only increased in recent weeks.



