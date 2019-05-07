Two of Ohio’s top prospects announced today that they will be making official visits to LSU in the Cincinnati Princeton duo of Darrion Henry and Jaheim Thomas. Those visits will be taking place this weekend. Henry recently told us that he was focused on setting up a couple of his visits and that he would save the last couple of visits, including likely his Ohio State visit, until the fall.

Henry also previously mentioned LSU as a school that surprised him on his recent unofficial visit so the Tigers are striking quick here to try and carry over any momentum that may have been generated on that previous visit.

But Henry and Thomas won't be the only Cincinnati stars heading to Baton Rouge this month. Close friend, and soon to be teammate, Paris Johnson is expected to make an official visit the weekend of May 24th. Ohio State continues to hold Johnson's commitment but the five-star tackle will also continue to take other visits along the way.