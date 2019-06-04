Fairfield (Ohio) running back Jutahn McClain trimmed his list to seven programs on Tuesday afternoon and Ohio State made the cut along with Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Penn State, Nebraska, and Purdue.

The high three-star prospect was offered early by Ohio State but the running back dominoes could be starting to fall here very soon for the Buckeyes with a strong official visit over the weekend with five-star back Kendall Milton and upcoming official visits set with Bijan Robinson and Dea'Monte Trayanum.

With that in mind, it poses the question on if things are going to be able to work here from a numbers standpoint between the two parties. Kentucky and Michigan State could have the inside track here heading into the summer but if Ohio State comes up empty in its running back search by the end of July, things could certainly pick back up here. For now, however, it would appear McClain will probably be heading somewhere out-of-state.



