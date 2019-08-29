Collins appears to be every bit of his listed 6-foot-4. He hauled in a touchdown pass and had a second one called back due to a penalty so he was certainly active in the big win over DeMatha Catholic.

Collins is able to use his big frame to win position battles in the red zone, as he did on his touchdown grab, and he has surprisingly quick feet for a player his size. It was an overall solid performance from Collins who certainly appears to be a top 100 caliber prospect in his class.



