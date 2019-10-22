Wisconsin lost. To Illinois. Don't assume that changes anything for Ohio State this weekend.

In the debut of Locked On Buckeyes, a collaborative effort between show partner Buckeye Grove and the Locked On Podcast Network, we discuss how the Badgers' motivation hasn't changed since that devastating loss. Don't read too much into the loss itself, either.

We also look at what the data says about if this Ohio State team might be the best ever for the Buckeyes. And why they have played someone...sort of.

Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan? Maybe, says a report. Finally, the Buckeyes are ranked in the AP preseason college basketball poll. We tell you where and what to expect from Ohio State.

Megaphone | Locked On Buckeyes - Wisconsin is no trap game

Locked On Buckeyes is a daily podcast that can be found, followed and subscribed on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and most of your favorite podcasting platforms. You can also listen on the Megaphone web player.

------------------------------------------------------



