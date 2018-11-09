The game Saturday for Ohio State is huge for many reasons. Aside from keeping the Big Ten and playoff hopes alive with a victory, the Buckeyes can also quell some fears of fans by merely beating a team playing stellar defense in recent weeks. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we explain how dodging this bullet could be a sign of things to come.

Recruiting analyst Marc Givler has an update on the Michigan buzz for Zach Harrison. We also discuss two recent commitments and all the buzz surrounding the 2020 class.

Lastly, Ohio State basketball tipped off Wednesday with an impressive win against Cincinnati in the re-opening of Fifth Third Arena. While it was just one game for the Buckeyes, it was nonetheless an eye-opening win. We recap the performance.