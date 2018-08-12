COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was a crazy weekend for Ohio State fans following the Zach Smith. While none of it really impacts the core issues surrounding the Buckeyes and head football coach Urban Meyer, it was dramatic, confusing and nonetheless interesting.

Following our conversation with Jeff Snook on Friday, he delivered a bombshell report on Saturday alleging head Texas coach and former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman was behind the information given to Bret McMurphy. We discuss this report, Herman's denial and whether it was advisable for Snook to go out on such a limb.

Also on the newest episode, we touch on McMurphy's latest report and the reaction from Tina Carano, daughter of Courtney Smith, who has flatly denied portions of the story. More on his reporting and the media's selective ethics.

Finally, Kevin McGuire of NBC's College Football Talk stops by to discuss the latest in Comcast/BTN negotiations, how Dwayne Haskins might benefit from the drama and Penn State trying to replace key offensive weapons.