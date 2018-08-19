COLUMBUS, Ohio - A press release from Ohio State on Friday indicated closure to the Urban Meyer leave should be forthcoming this week. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, host Kyle Lamb and BuckeyeGrove.com publisher Kevin Noon explain why the timing may be a really good sign for Meyer's reinstatement.

In addition to a candid discussion of where we stand on the investigation, BuckeyeGrove intern Andy Anders joins the podcast to give some observations on the open media practice Saturday. Included in his report is an interesting potential development on the offensive line and Tuf Borland appears to be way ahead of schedule.

We also have some #SaveTheCrew news as Kyle explains how a new stadium approved in Austin doesn't mean death to the Crew in Columbus.

All this and more as it's time to get Unscripted.

You can catch Episode 12 from this past Friday here.

---------------------------

You can hear new editions of the podcast every Monday and Friday on BuckeyeGrove.com. Subscribers of the site can comment and discuss the latest edition on The Horseshoe Lounge.

To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe on:

SoundCloud

iTunes

Google Play

Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8