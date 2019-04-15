Unscripted Ohio E82: The spring game hit and missed
Whew. What-a-weekend-that-was. It turns out, the spring game was just an appetizer to what was a fantastic sports and entertainment weekend in Ohio and beyond.
In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we take a deeper dive inside the spring game and attempt to analyze what we saw with a big old grain of salt. How much should we read into Justin Fields or Matthew Baldwin's performances? Also, why the running game looks like it will bounce back and plenty to like on the defensive side of the ball.
As for the rest of the weekend, what a thrill it was. Tiger wins the Masters for the first time in 14 years; the much anticipated return of Game of Thrones; and a 3-0 series lead for the Columbus Blue Jackets over the No. 1 seed and President's Trophy winner, Tampa Bay Lightning.
All your home purchase and refinance needs should be handled by a Buckeye. Licensed in 33 states and more waiting, you'll also never pay for your appraisal with these guys. Email info@jfqlending.com for all your inquiries or visit them at JFQLending.com. NMLS #1639493
You can hear more about the Buckeyes on the Unscripted Ohio archive.
To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:
You can hear Unscripted Ohio every Monday & Friday with bonus episodes popping up throughout the week. You can also hear our sister podcast, Scarlet & Great hosted by Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson, every Wednesday.
Follow host Kyle Lamb on Twitter @kylamb8