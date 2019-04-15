Whew. What-a-weekend-that-was. It turns out, the spring game was just an appetizer to what was a fantastic sports and entertainment weekend in Ohio and beyond.

In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we take a deeper dive inside the spring game and attempt to analyze what we saw with a big old grain of salt. How much should we read into Justin Fields or Matthew Baldwin's performances? Also, why the running game looks like it will bounce back and plenty to like on the defensive side of the ball.

As for the rest of the weekend, what a thrill it was. Tiger wins the Masters for the first time in 14 years; the much anticipated return of Game of Thrones; and a 3-0 series lead for the Columbus Blue Jackets over the No. 1 seed and President's Trophy winner, Tampa Bay Lightning.