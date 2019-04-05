Unscripted Ohio E79: The latest on spring standouts
As spring football approaches the home stretch, we discuss key standouts and personnel observations with BuckeyeGrove analyst Marc Givler as well as the latest in 2020 and 2021 recruiting in the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast.
There are a few big visits recently to catch up on and which top QB prospects are the Buckeyes chasing in 2021? Plus, a new old name Buckeyes' basketball is after and DJ Carton is a human highlight reel.
