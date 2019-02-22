Ohio State and Michigan has been a noon kickoff for almost the entirety of the series. Should things be changed up and made into a primetime event? In the latest Unscripted Ohio, we discuss the reasons for status quo as well as change.

BuckeyeGrove.com analyst Marc Givler is back with an extensive review of the Buckeyes' efforts in 2020 football recruiting. We explain the reason for the Darvon Hubbard de-commitment, another Arizona RB target that could replace him, the latest on the many WR recruits eyeing Ohio State and whether Julian Fleming can actually be wrestled away from favorite Penn State.

Additionally, the Buckeyes looked great against Northwestern. Was it a blip on the radar or did they find something that could work for them going forward?