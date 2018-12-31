Tate Martell says he'll stay and battle for the job even if Justin Fields transfers to Ohio State. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we analyze Tate's comments and wonder if it's confidence fueling his bravado or rather masking a lack thereof.

With the Rose Bowl and Urban Meyer's last game as head coach looming on Tuesday, we preview the game with Washington play-by-play radio voice Tony Castricone. Castricone, a former radio producer in Columbus, discusses Chris Petersen, the Huskies' defense, redzone struggles and his own excitement about the game.

This past Saturday, Alabama and Clemson made easy work of Oklahoma and Notre Dame. We also discuss the playoff and how better selections and picking the best teams could help avoid such beatings in the future.