In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, we're joined by Kris Drew of 1590 WAKR/Akron to delve deeper into the art of chasing after transfers at quarterback. With Justin Fields in at Ohio State and Tate Martell seemingly on his way out, we discuss whether it was the right move despite the risks and how Oklahoma is facing a similar situation in going after Jalen Hurts.

With Ross Fulton joining us this week, we also take a look at possible scheme changes on both sides of the ball. Will the defense look different under Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley? We discuss that as well as whether more QB runs would be in store for Fields.