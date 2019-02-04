The Super Bowl is over, mercifully. In the latest Unscripted Ohio, how a college football playoff could eclipse the Super Bowl in quality with just a few tweaks.

We also discuss the win by the basketball Buckeyes on Saturday against Rutgers and how they can turn their season around with a few wins coming up the next two weeks. Plus, Ohio State landed a big fish in the 2021 football class. We discuss his future impact as well as the mysterious case of Doug Nester.