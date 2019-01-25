A busy regular season and bowl prep has wound down and we're now in a much quieter portion portion of the year. In the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast, our friends Johnny Lunsford and Cory Thompson of the Scarlet and Great podcast join us to recap the new staff and how Ryan Day may differ from his predecessor.

Among some of the question marks entering 2019, we discuss the run game and the catch-22 of how the inflated pass numbers could impact it and visa versa. Plus, we look at Day's recruiting strategy for Ohio, the importance of avoiding bad losses and Urban Meyer's role as part-time FOX analyst.

All this and more on Unscripted Ohio.